NTSB: Witness heard engine go silent moments before McMinnville plane crash

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its Aviation Accident Preliminary Report following the September 8th plane crash that killed three people.

According to the report, the plane was based out of Lebanon Municipal Airport (M54). The pilot flew uneventfully from M54 to the Warren County Memorial Airport (RNC) in McMinnville, where it landed. The plane was then taxied back to the beginning of the runway for takeoff around 11:28 a.m. and disappeared from the camera view around one minute after takeoff.

A witness told the NTSB he heard an airplane engine go silent and then heard an impact around 30 seconds later. He reportedly saw the plane through trees for a brief time.

The report found no signs that the plane caught on fire. It also found all the pilot and both passengers were wearing their lap belts, which were cut by first responders.

It’s believed the plane had plans to return back to RNC. The engine was retained by officials for further examination.