NTSB releases report on fatal Madison County plane crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NTSB has released a report on a deadly plane crash last month in Madison County.

Real estate investor and entrepreneur George Cates left the Memphis Airport the morning of June 21, but while flying over Madison County, he began to lose altitude and advised there seemed to be a problem with manifold pressure.

According to the report, when asked if he intended on using the plane’s parachute, Cates said he would try to land in a field but contact was then lost.

The wreckage of the plane was located in a field on the edge of a tree line, with several large branches nearby.

It could take up to a year before a final report from the NTSB is released.