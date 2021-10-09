NTSB investigating after 4 killed in plane crash near Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WKRN) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a fatal plane crash at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Atlanta.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed and caught fire at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Ga. just after 1 p.m. Friday. The pilot was departing from the airport when the crash occurred. The FAA confirmed four people were on board.

The Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department sail all four people died in the plane crash.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

NTSB investigators arrived on the scene Saturday morning. A preliminary report is expected within 15 days of the crash, however, a full investigation can take between 12 and 24 months to complete.