NRA 149th annual meeting canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -The National Rifle Association confirms the cancelation of its 149th annual meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

According to officials, the meeting was set for April 16th-19th in Nashville. However after much consideration amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be rescheduled.

Please know that we did not reach this decison this lightly. We were ultimately guided by our responsibilty to help ensure the safety and well being of our NRA members, guests and surrounding community.

NRA officials have not released the new dates for the meeting.

