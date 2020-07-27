Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first Presidential Debate due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The President of Notre Dame said the university has withdrawn from hosting the first Presidential Debate due to COVID-19.

He said this was a difficult decision, only made after consulting with health officers and their board of trustees.

The first debate was originally scheduled at Notre Dame on September 29.

Now, the first Presidential Debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.

It will be held at the Health Education Campus in Cleveland, Ohio.

The other presidential debates are currently scheduled in Salt Lake City, Miami and in Nashville at Belmont University.

If any of these debates change location, News 2 will update you.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.