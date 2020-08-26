Notice of termination issued for Tennessee state trooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has issued an official notice of termination for Tennessee State Trooper Harvey Briggs.

Briggs was fired after a video showing him ripping a face mask off of a protester’s face who was recording a traffic stop on his phone.

According to the notice, Briggs termination took effect at the close of business on August 24. He is set to receive pay for 10 calendar days, in addition to a lump-sum payment for compensated leave time.

An Office of Professional Accountability investigation confirmed allegations made against Briggs through state property video footage and an eyewitness account.

The notice addressed to Briggs said in part “Trooper Briggs, as a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, you are expected to maintain the highest level of efficiency while carrying out your duties for the department. Your conduct severely diminished your credibility and your ability to perform your duties as a state trooper effectively.”

Briggs has 14 days to appeal the decision.