‘Nothing was seen’: Murfreesboro Police still searching for who killed Thomas Holland, one year later

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Nearly one year ago, Murfreesboro Police found 45-year-old Thomas Holland shot to death behind his home.

It happened at a duplex on East Northfield Boulevard on May 17, 2020, around 5 a.m. When police arrived, they found Holland shot three times.

Detective Cody Thomas is leading the investigation in Holland’s murder case and says right now he doesn’t have any leads.

“The neighbors did hear the gun shots, but nothing was seen. Nobody saw anyone running away from the scene,” Thomas said.

Detective Thomas says based on evidence found at the scene, investigators think Holland got into some kind of altercation prior to the shooting, but he couldn’t go into further detail.

According to toxicology reports, Thomas says Holland was also intoxicated at the time he died.

Right now, Murfreesboro Police have no suspects or persons of interest in the case, either.

“We initially developed one person of interest the day after the homicide and we followed that out to the end and were able to exclude that person as being a suspect,” Thomas said.

Thomas says it’s frustrating not being able to provide any answers to Holland’s mother, who is heartbroken over her son’s sudden death.

“She’s devastated, and we can’t offer her any closure right now, because we just don’t know what happened or exactly why it happened,” Thomas said.

If you know anything about what happened to Thomas Holland, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department. You can reach Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537.