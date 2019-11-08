Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free bundtlets for National Bundt Day

(KRON) – National Bundt Day is Friday, Nov. 15.

To celebrate, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a giveaway of its Confetti Bundtlets at all of its bakeries nationwide.

That’s right – free Bundtlets and no purchase necessary!

All you have to do is visit your local Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery at 11:15 a.m. local time to get your mini bundt cake.

Remember it’s only while supplies last – so you may want to head there early!

Even more of a sweet incentive to arrive early – the first 22 people in line will receive free Bundtlets for a year in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday!

The 22 lucky people will be given a punch card each for 12 free Bundtlets – one per month, and are limited to one per household.

Nothing Bundt Cakes recently celebrates its 300th bakery opening in April.

It was founded in Las Vegas in 1997.