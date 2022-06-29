MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police said a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis.

Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue.

That’s when police say Munn’s mother got into a heated argument over “guests getting too many pieces of chicken” with another family member, according to court documents.

Jonathan Rogers got involved in the argument on behalf of his mother, and Dandridge attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Police said Rogers’ mother, Stephanie Morgan, ordered him to get his guns.

“That’s my brother, that’s family… we didn’t know it was going to happen like that. People drink and then words got thrown in the air… and with young people violence,” Munn said.

The family continued the argument outside in the front yard, where police said Rogers pulled out two guns and shot Dandridge seven times.

Rogers sister, who was pregnant at the time, was caught in the gunfire.

“I was shot in my stomach once. Shot right here. Elbow and my wrist” Dandridge said.

Dandridge survived and has since been released from the hospital. Rogers, 22, is charged with attempted murder.

Overcoming obstacles, Dandridge did what he could to support his family.

“That’s justice… like I said I have been struggling… I couldn’t feed my family… I’ve sold my car,” Dandridge said.

Rogers was booked into jail Monday, according to jail records, months after family members identified him to police as the shooter. He has a court date June 30.

Records show Rogers has two previous charges of aggravated assault.