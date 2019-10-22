North Nashville triple murder suspect pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state will now seek life in prison without parole, for a man who pleaded guilty to killing 2 young girls and an elderly man

On Tuesday morning, Queshan Brooks showed little to no emotion after his guilty plea.

Metro Police said on January 12th, 2018, Queshan Brooks shot and killed his stepsisters, 8-year-old, Sammarre Daniel and 5-year-old Samaii Daniel at a home in North Nashville. Investigators said Brooks also shot his stepmother, but she survived.

Officers said Brooks ran away from that scene and carjacked two men in a gold impala on 10th Avenue North, 70-year-old Robert Payne died at the scene. At the time, police found Brooks by following his footprints in the snow.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors shared new and grim details in the case. Attorneys said both Sammarre Daniel and Samaii Daniel had tried to run away from Brooks before they were killed. They also shared that Mr. Payne had been shot four times in the head.

“To hear how many times he shot my dad, I think that shocked all of us,” said Samica Payne, Robert Payne’s daughter

Investigators never determined a motive for the crime, but the families impacted by the senseless tragedy said they are one step closer to healing,

“We are finally getting justice,” said Mara Battle, great-aunt to Sammarree and Samaii Daniel

Brooks’ sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December.