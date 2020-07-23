North Nashville native and TSU graduate returns home after fighting COVID-19 in New York hospitals

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trip was exactly 90 days and over 800 miles from home for Keisha Coleman, still she felt called to contribute.

“I didn’t want to be discouraged, I wanted to do this because I wanted to help. I just stepped out on faith,” Coleman said.

Coleman is a North Nashville native and 2017 graduate of Tennessee State University’s School of Nursing. Over a year ago, she decided she wanted to become a traveling ICU nurse.

Coleman gained experience working in Nashville-area hospitals and then finalized her travel plans earlier this year.

Her first assignment would be working in New York hospitals to help fight COVID-19.

“I never thought my first experience traveling would be during a pandemic,” Coleman said. “The patients were very sick. They were sedated on ventilators, they were paralyzed on numerous amounts of drips, unconscious.”

She said many of her patients were were dying.

“We were running out of places to put the bodies. The basement was full, the morgue was full and the tractor trailer outside was full as well.”

The high death rate left Coleman feeling empty.

“The youngest was 20 years old that died. I mean no medical history, no medical problems – not even like diabetes or anything and they passed away. That’s when I got emotional, it would be times I walked down the hall and just cried.”

Coleman told News 2 that she would pray for each of her patients, daily, and some recovered.

“It was kind of like watching a baby learn to walk and talk. I mean they had to learn to walk again, communicate. It was very rewarding though.”

She said the experience was equally traumatic, “there were nights I couldn’t sleep.”

Now that Coleman has returned Nashville she is focused on the next steps in her career and encouraging other women of color to pursue nursing.

“Between both hospitals I went to in New York, there were only three Black nurses,” Coleman said. “I want to become a CRNA, which is a certified registered nurse anesthetist.”

Coleman said her fellow classmates and the faculty at Tennessee State University have kept her encouraged and motivated.

“Living by the motto, ‘Think, work, serve,’ you know, I love my alma mater.”