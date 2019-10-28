Live Now
North Carolina man battling cancer wins $200,000 lottery on last day of chemotherapy

(ABC NEWS) — The North Carolina lottery commission shared a heartwarming story about a cancer survivor who got lucky in more ways than one after snagging a winning scratch-off ticket.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” Foster, who’s battling colon cancer, said in a statement Sunday. “Winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, said he bought the winning ticket at a Short Stop convenience store Beulaville while on his way to the hospital.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5,” Foster said. “I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one.”

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he found out that he’d won.

