RUTHERFORD COUNT, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities were searching for a non-verbal 21-year-old man with autism who is reported missing from Rutherford County.

Chaston Mullinax cannot speak and was reported missing from his Blackman area home, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Mullinax was found safe in Smyrna.

No additional information was immediately released.