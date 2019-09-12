Nonprofit protests baptisms on Springfield High’s football field

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nonprofit that advocates for the separation of church and state has filed a formal complaint about baptisms on the football field of Springfield High School.

Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote to the district last week and said Springfield High coaches must stop promoting and endorsing religion to students.

A Tuesday statement by the nonprofit says football “character coach” Chad Diehl doubles as a Baptist minister and baptized two players in front of the rest of the team and coaches. Another coach, Jake Buttram, shared a photo of the baptism online.

Robertson County Schools released a statement Wednesday that said the school and its personnel didn’t violate any laws. The statement says the student-initiated and student-led voluntary baptisms happened after football practice and schools hours.