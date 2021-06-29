Nonprofit partners with Nashville Sounds to host blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Be an all-star and help save lives this Fourth of July weekend. Blood Assurance is hosting its “Proud to be an American” blood drives.

The nonprofit blood center is teaming up with the Nashville Sounds to host four blood drives outside First Horizon Park.

The blood drives are taking place July 1 through the Fourth of July at the Blood Assurance blood mobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the stadium on Junior Gilliam Way. Blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/sounds, however walk-ins will be accepted.

Blood donors will receive a free patriotic-themed T-shirt and two tickets to the July 29 Nashville Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers Throwback Thursday game. Tickets are in section 103. Participants will also be automatically entered to win a brand new Traeger grill.

According to Blood Assurance, blood usage tends to increase during the Fourth of July weekend due to travel and water activities.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good health.