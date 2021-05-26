‘None of it makes sense’, Owner of Sparkles Playhouse speaks after DHS says a child tested positive for THC while in her care

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN) – A daycare operator said allegations about a child ingesting an edible while under her care, doesn’t add up.

Just days after News 2 first reported the investigation into a one-year-old who tested positive for THC after attending Sparkles Playhouse, Sparkle herself agreed to speak our crew, giving her side of the story.

“I’m not doing this to clear my name, because my name doesn’t need to be cleared, I’m here to clear the story, and to point out all the inconsistencies in all the stories,” said Sparkle Goins, who owned and operated Sparkles Playhouse.

While Sparkle would not go on camera, she agreed to a phone interview. She told News 2, the allegations against her don’t make sense.

According to a complaint filed with the Department of Human Services, the parents of the one-year-old child picked up their son from Sparkles Playhouse on May 17. The parents said they had noticed their son had appeared drowsy.

Hospital tests later confirmed the child had THC in his system. The complaint goes on to state Goins had admitted she was preoccupied when the child got into her daughter’s friend’s purse, and ingested edibles from a bag. However, on Wednesday, Goins said she never admitted to that.

“A one-year-old kid that knows absolutely nothing about my home was able to go up some steps and go into my daughter’s room to find something in my daughter’s friend’s purse, none of it makes sense. It said that I was here and I was preoccupied so the kid was in somebody’s purse, no I was never here,” Goins said.

Goins claimed she was not home that day, and that another woman was caring for the children. She also said the timeline of events doesn’t add up to her. DHS reported the child was picked up by his father, from the daycare at around 2 p.m. that day. The dad and child then arrived to his mothers home around 3 p.m., just an hour later. The mother then called Goins and informed her about the positive test results at around 10 p.m. that night.

While Goins acknowledged past complaints that have been investigated by DHS, she said drugs have never been involved.

“In all the reports, oh she’s been this, she’s been this. We have ever DHS report, oh, she’s had too many kids, too many kids. I’ve never had a complaint like this ever, about drugs, not even with my own children,” Goins said.

DHS said if someone is providing care and supervision to five or more, unrelated children for at least three hours a day, without a license, and if they do not meet the criteria for license-exempt status, then they are operating illegally.