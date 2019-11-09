Nolensville Veterans Day Parade

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual Nolensville Veterans Day Parade kicked off Saturday.

The parade was led by Nolensville Police Department, Fire Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

Parade participants cheered as many local groups passed by.

Participants include, Ravenwood and Nolensville High school marching bands.

State Representative Glen Casada, Nolensville and Mayor Jimmy Alexander.

Many veterans were also in the parade from all three branches of services.

Also, several Girl and Boy Scout troops were participants.