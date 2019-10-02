Nolensville town leaders seek solutions on traffic headaches

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville traffic is a hold up and a headache that has continued with growth.

In News 2’s Nashville 2019 project we continue to uncover that our growing pains are also being felt in surrounding areas.

News 2 viewers in Nolensville have shared photos and videos that appear to show traffic congestion on and near Nolensville Road.

Nolensville Road is primarily two lanes and runs from Williamson county to just south of downtown Nashville.

In 2005, TDOT did a study find solutions for the compounding congestion program. Two preliminary ideas were a road widening project and a bypass.

Alderman Derek Adams said he plans to present the town’s traffic plans at Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) this fall,

“They [the MPO] do infrastructure projects around Nashville, Davidson county, surrounding counties and municipalities. They’re projected to spend about 8.7 billion dollars through 2040, and right now we’re going through the call for projects where Nolensville can hopefully get some of our road projects on that list.”

Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers, represents District 5, reached out to News 2 to share what the down has done so far to improve traffic. In a statement she said,

Nolensville has completed the 1.8 million Rocky Fork Road realignment project to ease traffic across Nolensville Road. Nolensville is completing a 10 million dollar Sunset Road widening project that intersects Nolensville Road. All paid in cash with a population of 11,000 from Road Impact Fees.

Mayor Alexander has always advocated for the State widening and bypass creation on Nolensville Road. There has been a MPO presence since before Nolensville was a voting member at population 5,000. Land has been reserved as required by the town to assist with the prioritization of the project.