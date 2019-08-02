Nolensville police warn of ‘knuckleheads’ targeting unlocked cars

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Police say residents are forgetting to lock their cars at night and are giving away their valuables to thieves.

Several cars were targeted in Nolen Park Wednesday night and several more in Bent Creek Thursday night.

“Everybody feels very safe in this area so a lot of people will probably come through here knowing that we’re a very tight-knit group and very trusting of each other, and occasionally forget to lock our cars,” said Bent Creek Resident Ashley Eakins.

In the two nights, thieves scored dozens of DVD’s, construction tools, charges, and a semi-automatic pistol.

“A purse being stolen is bad, but that firearm being stolen is something completely separate,” Sgt. Michael Terns with Nolensville Police Dept. said.

A resident who had his toolbox taken from the back seat told News 2 he was ashamed he forgot to the lock his truck, but even more upset that his cameras glitched and didn’t alert him to movement in the driveway.

“This is the second time this has happened in six months, so I know there’s been an effort to keep everybody’s cars locked,” Eakins said.

Nolensville police every time they make arrests in these burglaries, it’s only a matter of time before more happen.

“It seems to be an endless cycle of people coming in,” Terns said.

The department posted on Facebook Friday telling residents the “knuckleheads” were at it again. Going on to say “Yep…Now the gun is in the hands of some knucklehead who is a thug no doubt.”

“I think that’s just a term chief likes to use to describe the folks that are doing.. just a bunch of knuckleheads doing knucklehead things. But there’s a seriousness behind it because of what was stolen,” Terns explained, “We wouldn’t want to see those firearms fall into the wrong hands and get used in much more dangerous crime. “

He added that “thug” referred to burglars they’ve caught.

“Some of the people that we’ve had come in were gang members from the Nashville Antioch area,” Terns said.

In Wednesday’s case, police timed surveillance video with the burglaries and captured a 2011 gold Toyota Corolla, stolen from Nashville. They say the driver’s side brake light is out.

They’re still checking the video from Thursday night’s incident, hoping to find a connection.