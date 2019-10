NOLESNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Police are asking people to be on the look out for an elderly woman who has been missing for several hours.

Jean Smith, 88, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of York Road.

She was wearing a green top, black pants and has white hair.

According to police, Smith is diagnosed with dementia.