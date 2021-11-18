Nolensville overdose rescue caught on camera

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nolesnville police saved a man’s life who after he reportedly overdosed on lethal fentanyl, and now the department is facing a unique problem of how to close the case.

On Wednesday night at around 5:15 p.m. police received a 911 call about a man who was unresponsive in a parking lot.

Police say they quickly determined that he was overdosing on some kind of narcotic. After performing CPR and using narcan, the man was resuscitated.

Assistant Chief Michael Terns said the man actually told investigators what kind of drug he was doing and where it was in his vehicle.

“He said he received drugs and did the drugs in the truck, and he said it was fentanyl, and I know from my training and watching videos how dangerous fentanyl is,” Terns said.

When police searched his truck, they found a white powdery substance on the front seat. Just a few grains of fentanyl can incapacitate, or kill someone, forcing police to lock up the truck and secure it, leaving the drugs on the front seat where they were discovered.

“Absolutely we were not going into that vehicle, or touch it. We are not exactly sure what we are going to do. Right now, we will have to talk to the D.A.’s Office and figure out how we will process that truck. How are we going to clean it? Will it be destroyed? Whose going to pay for it? Someone is going to have to come in and clean that up and I don’t want it to be the taxpayers,” Terns said.

News 2 asked if the problem is the powder believed to be fentanyl is lose and not inside a baggie.

“You know, even if it is in a baggie spilled on the seat, the issue is what has touched that substance and where does it go? Right now, it is a powder sitting on a seat. A small gust of wind can aerosolize it and get in the air and we inhale it. It is also transdermal. It can get on our skin and go through out skin. There are many routes this substance can get in our body and injure and kill us.”

At this time, the truck is secured at the police impound lot. The powdery substance believed to be fentanyl is still on the front seat until police can test the substance and determine how to remedy this situation.