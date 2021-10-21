Nolensville mayor shares plans for capitalizing on town’s recent growth

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A growing small town suburb may soon be a tourism destination for families across the southeast. At least, that is the goal of the town’s leader.

“My goal is not to just pack Nolensville with as many people as possible, with no vision,” said Derek Adams, mayor of Nolensville. “Let’s use the growth to our advantage.”

Adams says the town is currently living on its growth. If that growth stopped suddenly, the town would not have a balanced budget.

“We’ve got to use this growth to balance our budget,” said Adams.

Adams says if the town does not develop, residents will eventually be forced to endure a tax increase.

“That’s the only way we can balance our budget. We’re at 29 cents now. I’m guessing it would need to be somewhere around a dollar.”

To avoid that, Adams says he’d like to transform Nolensville into one of the most walkable destinations in the southeast.

“It’s a space scaled to the pedestrian. It encourages mom-and-pop shops. It focuses on the walkability and the public realm,” Adams explained. “I want people from Chattanooga to say, ‘let’s go spend the whole weekend in Nolensville,’ and they get an Airbnb or hotel. They park and they never drive until they leave.”

Adams also plans to execute a multi-million-dollar infrastructure plan to expand roads and combat traffic challenges.

“From new roundabouts, additional turn lanes at some of the pain points,” said Adams. “We just need a permanent turn lane down Nolensville Road.”

Town leaders are also planning to consider rezoning. There will be a “Planapolooza” where city leaders will offer presentations and hear public comments. The event begins on Nov. 3. CLICK HERE for more information.