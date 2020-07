Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department says a lightning strike caused a house fire to break out in the Telfair subdivision. Photo: Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department say lightning is to blame for a house fire Wednesday evening.

Crews determined lightning struck a gas meter of a home in the Telfair Subdivision. Units remained on scene until the gas company arrived.

Thankfully, the fire was quickly extinguished and the home was saved.