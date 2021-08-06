No vaccine, no entry; Some Nashville music venues requiring vaccine proof or negative COVID test

What to do if you lost your vaccine card.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an effort to curb the spread of the delta variant, more businesses are requiring vaccines to get inside.

It’s a trend owners of some local music venues in Nashville believe we are going to see more of. The 5 Spot in East Nashville is the latest to make the announcement, “no vax, no entry.”

“This is an effort to make sure we avert another shutdown. We survived one 15 month shutdown. I’m not sure we could survive another one,” 5 Spot co-owner Travis Collinsworth told News 2.

The doors to the small music venue have only been re-opened for two months.

“Staffing has been difficult since we reopened. We have a great crew of people here, they are eager, they want to work, they love what they are doing, [but] they are stressed. We’ve had a lot of close calls and every time someone fears they might be ill they have to go home and wait for a negative COVID test, that means someone else has to step up and fill their void and it’s just stretching everything thin,” he explained.

Collinsworth said implementing the new policy seemed to be the best option, saying artists have expressed their appreciation while some others feel differently.

“Overwhelmingly positive, there will be those that will be negative and like to have their voices heard. It’s mostly online and that’s okay. I’m a big kid, I can handle it. We had some people that have been canceling shows for fear of the Delta variant, who have expressed ‘oh wow you guys are actually taking proactive measures.’ They appreciate it and they are doubling down on their commitment to come back and play with us,” said Collinsworth.

In addition to some establishments requiring the vaccine card, some artists are implementing their own policy. At Basement East Friday night for the Becca Mancari show if, you don’t have a vaccine card then you have to show proof of a negative COVID test. The venue will be offering free rapid tests on-site for the show.

Collinsworth said they have also considered offering rapid tests.

“We’ve been trying to source them. They are expensive, especially for a venue of our size so we’ve actually discussed with the other independent venues in town, hopefully sourcing bulk tests.”

In the end, Collinsworth said their goal is to provide a safe environment, mitigating the risks of spreading the virus.

City Winery is also asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Employees at Diskin Cider said guests will need to wear a mask if they’re not vaccinated.