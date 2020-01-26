Officials: No Survivors in Fiery Helicopter Crash on Hillside in Calabasas Area

CALABASAS, CA (KTLA) — A helicopter crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area and burst into flames, killing all aboard Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Deputies responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station said.

At least five people were killed in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished, authorities said about 10:30 a.m.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted earlier, saying conditions were foggy in the area.

Imbrenda said it’s unknown where the plane, described as being a Sikorsky S-76, took off from.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

