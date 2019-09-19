No students injured in Robertson County school bus crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Twenty-eight children were on board a school bus involved in a crash in Robertson County Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Tyler Court in Cottontown, according to Smokey Barn News.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of a van involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital.

The bus services students in grades K through 12 bus so they were going to White House Heritage High School, White House Heritage Elementary School and Robert F. Woodall Elementary School.

Several students were picked up by parents while others taken by other bus to school

A spokesperson for Robertson County Schools told News 2 no one aboard the bus was injured, though one student was taken to the hospital at their parents request.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.