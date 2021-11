MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One resident was able to escape a house fire unharmed Tuesday evening in Murfreesboro.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue.

MFRD crews responded to a residential fire at 1103 Sunset Ave. this evening around 6:30pm. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival. One resident was home and safely escaped the home with no injuries. MFRD investigator was called to the scene for routine investigation. #MFRD pic.twitter.com/NeNi7xLmPH — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) November 17, 2021

Once on the scene, firefighters found smoke and flames showing from the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and the only resident home at the time safely escaped.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the blaze.