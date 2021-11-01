‘No one can run forever’: Family still looking for answers 9 years after murder of Mt. Juliet woman

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a Halloween mystery spanning nearly a decade. Who shot and killed a young Mt. Juliet mother in 2012 just hours after she took her children trick-or-treating?

Early in the morning on November 1, 2012, Mt. Juliet police officers found 35-year-old Sara McPherson shot to death in her car. It was parked in the lot at the U-Store-It storage facility off Central Pike.

Years ago, investigators said McPherson likely died around 10 p.m. the night before on Halloween, just hours after she took her young children trick-or-treating.

McPherson’s Aunt, Gayla Moog, says it’s been very hard on their family to go nine years with no answers.

“I understand there’s not a lot of evidence because she was killed inside her car and whoever shot her shot her from outside,” Moog said. “Somebody is missing something. Somebody saw something or heard something and either don’t think it’s important or think somebody else reported it.”

In 2012, Mt. Juliet police told News 2 the shooting was likely targeted, but they still haven’t made any arrests.

“I just hope somebody opens up and tells what they know,” Moog said.

McPherson’s step-son, Jaymes McPherson, also sent News 2 a statement pleading for closure.

“I just want the killer found and for justice to be served wherever in the world that person has run off to, no one can run forever from what they have done.” Jaymes McPherson

“Sara would do anything for anybody. She was one of the most loving caring people, and it’s just confusing as to why somebody would be angry enough to do that to her,” Moog said.

Mt. Juliet police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the case. If you know anything about what happened to Sara McPherson you are asked to call MJPD at (615) 754-2550.