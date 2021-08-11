No injuries after small plane crashes at McMinnville nursery

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a small plane crashed at a nursery in Warren County Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cirrus SR-22 crashed around 9:30 a.m. near Spencer Road in McMinnville.

Two people were onboard the aircraft, but there were no reports of injuries, according to investigators.

FlightAware shows the plane had departed from Henry County around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate to determine the cause of the crash.