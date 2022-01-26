NASHVILLE– This Thursday, join News 2’s Hayley Wielgus and the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to learn how to take a stand against antisemitism.
The importance of the event is to honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and will invite people in from the community to come together to shine a light on antisemitism. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted online via Zoom.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 22 and will be streamed on wkrn.com. You can sign up to register for the virtual event here.
Follow WKRN News 2:
• Facebook @wkrntv
• Instagram @wkrntv
• Twitter @wkrn
• YouTube @WKRN News 2
• Find today’s top stories for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee on wkrn.com.
Follow News 2’s Hayley Wielgus:
• Facebook @HayleyWielgus
• Instagram @hayleywielgustv
• Twitter @HayleyWielgus