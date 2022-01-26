NASHVILLE– This Thursday, join News 2’s Hayley Wielgus and the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to learn how to take a stand against antisemitism.

The importance of the event is to honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and will invite people in from the community to come together to shine a light on antisemitism. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted online via Zoom.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 22 and will be streamed on wkrn.com. You can sign up to register for the virtual event here.

Follow WKRN News 2:

• Facebook @wkrntv

• Instagram @wkrntv

• Twitter @wkrn

• YouTube @WKRN News 2

• Find today’s top stories for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee on wkrn.com.

Follow News 2’s Hayley Wielgus:

• Facebook @HayleyWielgus

• Instagram @hayleywielgustv

• Twitter @HayleyWielgus