‘No evidence of braking’ before DUI suspect crashed, killed passenger in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A DUI suspect charged in the death of his passenger made no attempts to stop the vehicle before the crash, according to Metro police investigators.

Jarvis Pierce, 47, was charged for the crash Thursday morning on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge Road in South Nashville. It killed his passenger Stacy Anne Weekly, 44, from Murfreesboro.

Police say Pierce was driving a Honda Accord when he crossed the double yellow line and ran into a ditch and a fire hydrant before the car flipped over.

According to the arrest affidavit, pierce had climbed out of the vehicle when first responders arrived on scene. Police said there there was no evidence of braking or taking any corrective actions before the crash happened.

The report states pierce told officers that a mailbox caused the crash. Officers searched the vehicle and found cocaine, several tablets, and marijuana. Police say Pierce’s pupils were “pin point” constricted.

A Drug Recognition Expert evaluation of Pierce found he was too intoxicated to drive. He also had a prior DUI conviction in 2006 and is currently being held on a million dollars bond.