No decision reached on Rutherford Co. Schools mask policy during special board meeting

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — No decision was reached Tuesday night during a special meeting called by the Rutherford County School Board to discuss COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

According to the district, 10,000 students had to be quarantined for at least one day last week.

Right now, masks are optional within the school district, although highly recommended.

Tuesday’s meeting entailed several hours of debate to discuss mitigation strategies, including a possible mask mandate. At one point, a man was escorted out of the meeting by sheriff’s deputies.

The meeting adjourned until Wednesday at 5 p.m.