No citations given for breaking ‘safer at home’ order in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WKRN) – On the streets of Nashville, it looks like business as usual.

People are out and about getting cars washed, shopping for arts and crafts, electronics, even vape.

“That’s the kind of thing where when the spread of this happens without symptoms if you are not maintaining a physical distance if you are continuing to gather in groups, you’re not just putting yourself at risk, you’re putting 2-3 other people at risk, and then those people put 2-3 other people at risk,” Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell told News 2.

Mayor John Cooper implemented a ‘Safer at home’ order and closed all non-essential businesses early last week, but so far the enforcement is really just the honor system.

“If we’re just kind asking people nicely to do this and we see that people are not responding seriously enough, then there does have to be an in-between step,” O’Connell said.

In New York, police officers are issuing fines to those not obeying social distancing rules, but Metro police say they’re not ticketing and the mayor’s office tells News 2 they haven’t needed to.

“We’re trying really hard not to be in a position where we you know, create a containment zone where it’s happened in New York where they call in the national guard to keep physical distance orders in effect,” O’Connell: said.

HUBNashville, which runs the COVID-19 hotline tells News 2 if someone reports a non-essential business still open– there’s no follow up enforcement.

The mayor’s office says if they deem enforcement necessary, they’ll authorize metro departments such as board and commissions who hold the power of permits and licensing authority.

“I will say from my part, I’m still concerned that too many Nashvillians are not treating this with the level of seriousness that is going to keep us from being Italy,” O’Connell said.

This week, metro parks also closed playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and skate parks because too many people were still gathering at these places.