No Christmas tree shortage in Middle Tennessee, vendors say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Supply chain woes have been dominating the headlines recently and in some parts of the country, there is a noticeable shortage of Christmas trees. However, local tree sellers are saying that there are plenty of trees to go around in Middle Tennessee.

Jim McLeod owns and operates Santa’s Trees in the greater Nashville area. He says they have more inventory than ever. “We have enough trees to sell to meet our customer’s needs this year.”

However, they did source their trees from more locations this year. “What’s changed is that we’re having to source trees from a lot of different places. We’ll bring in trees from Canada, we’re increasing our loads that come out of Oregon and the West Coast area.”

McLeod says that as long as you don’t wait until the last minute to get a tree, you won’t run into any issues. “I wouldn’t wait past the 15th to the 20th. I’d go ahead and come out. Between the 5th and the 10th, that’s the sweet spot,” said McLeod.

Joe Steiner, owner, and operator of Country Cove Farm in Murfreesboro says that they also have plenty of trees this year, but they also ended up with inventory from different locations. “We ended up going to Canada and getting Balsam firs and we were able to get 600 trees from there. So we had to go to various places to find trees that we needed.”

So what about shipping woes? Other industries have grappled with shipping problems in the last few months, but this is not a new issue in the Christmas tree industry. “Shipping in the Christmas tree industry has been a challenge ever since I’ve been in it for 14 years. It’s just because we’re a seasonal business,” said Steiner.

Overall, while there are shortages in some areas, there are no major concerns for Middle Tennessee.