‘No available appointments’ for some seeking second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a growing concern among the most vulnerable population seeking protection against COVID-19.



“I went online to schedule my mother for the second vaccination, ” said Anna Cherry. “And there were no appointments available. They were all completely booked up.”



While some struggle to find an available appointment for their first vaccine dose, others like Cherry and her mother are left calling their local health department over and over hoping for answers.



“I finally did get through and I got a young lady, who was very, very nice. She said they hadn’t got the procedure, or the appointments, to set up for the second vaccination yet and I would just have to call back.”



That’s especially concerning to Cherry, as Pfizer recommends a second dose be administered 21 days after the first.



“She’s 85 years old. We need that second vaccination so we get the effectiveness that we were told we were going to get,” Cherry said.



News 2 reached out numerous times to the state health department for answers, asking if there were enough vaccine doses available to administer second doses, and when more vaccine shipments expected. We received an email response that read in part, “We are receiving a large amount of requests and will get back to you as soon as we can.”



Governor Bill Lee released a video on social media today saying, “As the supply increases in the coming weeks, we will continue to provide the tools and the information that you need to know about when the vaccine will be available to you and your family.”



That doesn’t answer Cherry’s lingering questions.

“There needs to be a state procedure to tell the local health departments exactly how to handle the rollout of both the first and second vaccines,” she said. “Rather than this county by county approach. It’s confusing for everyone out here.”



New 2 learned the Tennessee Department of Health is working to develop a state-wide appointment system. We will continue to follow these issues closely and work to get you answers.