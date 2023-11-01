NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three of the biggest pop and hip-hop acts of the 1980s is coming to Middle Tennessee in 2024.

Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block announced a brand new tour for 2024, “The Magic Summer.” Reimagining the group’s 1990 smash hit tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, according to producing partner Live Nation.

NKOTB will be joined by fellow 1980s icons Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff.

The three will take the stage at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on July 16 and 17, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales Wednesday, Nov. 1. Additional presales will run through the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation’s website.

Fans can expect the group’s greatest hits, as well as unexpected fan favorites and “magical surprises” for their diehard fans all across the country. This tour will be the group’s first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years, according to LiveNation.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”