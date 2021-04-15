Nissan Stadium transitions to cashless payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning Saturday, April 17, Nissan Stadium will no longer be accepting cash as a payment option.

Stadium officials say the transition will begin Saturday for Nashville SC’s season opener against FC Cincinnati and will allow for faster payment transactions. Cashless payments also align with the stadium’s commitment to a more contactless experience through its Safe Stadium Plan.

Visitors to Nissan Stadium for any future event, including Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC games, concerts and other events can expect all purchases to be cashless, including tickets, merchandise, concessions and all other purchase points.

Over 20 NFL stadiums and other Nashville sport facilities have already transitioned to cashless payments.

Accepted methods of payment at Nissan Stadium include credit or debit cards, gift cards, and mobile payment services like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Any fans who arrive to the stadium with only cash will be directed to Ticket Resolution windows near Sections 108, 309 and 338 where they can purchase a gift card with cash.

In addition to cashless payments, Nissan Stadium continues to follow health and safety protocols and take precautions, such as organizing sanitation procedures, individually wrapped food at concession stands and mobile ticketing.

Pursuant to Major League Soccer rules, all fans attending a Nashville SC match or any other MLS match must wear a face mask/covering when in and around the stadium, except when eating and drinking.