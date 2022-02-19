Sunshine and quiet conditions are expected for the weekend but we are seeing a chilly start. Saturday morning will be in the 20s with mid-40s and Sunshine for the afternoon.

We fall into the mid-20s overnight, but warmer temperatures move in Sunday afternoon as winds turn to the south. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper-50s and-low 60s under a sunny sky.

Next week, rain will move in late Monday afternoon. Heavy rain and a few storms expected Tuesday. Wednesday, may be our only dry day as more rain is expected Thursday into Friday afternoon. Rain amounts could be between 3-4 inches so flooding is a concern.