Although temperatures will be getting to be on the warm side during the afternoons, all in all, a pretty nice weekend is in store with abundant sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, possibly near 90 spots by tomorrow afternoon.

Then the heat is on for next week as high pressure takes over.

We will see near-record highs by mid-week. The record high on both Tuesday and Wednesday is 97 and we are forecasting the mid-90s.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend into next week. However, there is a small chance for a shower Thursday as a cold front moves through bringing some relief from the heat as we head into the weekend.