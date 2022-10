After the frosty start, mostly sunny skies will bring us low-70s this afternoon.

Tonight most of us will see lows in the low 40s, BUT our eastern counties could once again see some scattered frost with lows in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow afternoon highs will moderate to the upper 70s, followed by 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will bring showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning of next week. A few storms may be in the mix with gusty winds.