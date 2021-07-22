NFL coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by car

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 22: QB’s coach Greg Knapp takes notes in the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — NFL coach and Northern California resident Greg Knapp has died after he was hit by a car last weekend in San Ramon, according to Sacramento State‘s athletic department.

The 58-year-old New York Jets assistant coach was fighting for his life at a local hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his bike Saturday afternoon.

He died at the hospital.

San Ramon Police Lt. Tami Williams said Knapp, who lived in Danville, was riding down Doughtery Road just north of North Monarch Road when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Lt. Williams says the driver, a 22-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. At this point, authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Knapp was listed in critical condition at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Prior to being hired by the Jets, he served as offense coordinator for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, then the Oakland Raiders.

In a statement released by his family through the Jets, they say:

“While so many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support… It has meant the world to us.”

Knapp is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and three daughters.