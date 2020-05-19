NFHS releases guidance document to re-open high school athletics across the nation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WKRN) — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) released a guidance document. This, in consideration for its 51 member state high school associations to re-open high school athletics across the nation.

The document was created by the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee a 15-member advisory committee composed of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, research specialists and state high school association executives.

The document states that the sports and activities allowed to be played and held from one part of the country to another will vary.

It also proposed a staged approach to re-opening high school sports and other activities, similar to the phases of ‘opening up’ outlined by the White House in April.

The committee suggested that state high school associations consult with their state and local health departments for determining the appropriate dates for implementing a phased-in approach.

We are greatly indebted to the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work in formulating this guidance for re-opening high school athletics and activities.It is important to be clear that this is guidance for individual states to consider as they return to activities this fall. States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments. Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director

The guidance document breaks sports down by which may be of the highest risk and the lowest risk.

The NFHS guidance document also addresses:

Possible progression for returning to activities

Hygiene practices

Transportation to and from events

Social-distancing suggestions during contests

Tiered approach to who should be allowed to attend events

The “Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities” document can be accessed on the NFHS website.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE