NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after an exterior staircase caught fire in the Gulch Friday night.

The fire broke out near 11th Avenue South and Demonbreun. According to NFD, callers reported a decorative light fixture above the staircase was on fire and when crews arrived, they found the staircase on fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.