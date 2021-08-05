NFD investigates apartment fire at Fifth and Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at an apartment in the Fifth and Broadway complex Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched to 5055 Broadway Place. A security guard from The Place Apartments told the fire department the building was evacuated after someone reported seeing flames.

When crews arrived to the scene, they discovered a kitchen fire on the sixth floor. According to NFD, the stove was accidentally turned on and started the fire. Crews were able to get a dog out of the apartment uninjured.

During the fire, the apartment’s sprinkler system activated and water was released through the balcony to prevent extensive water damage beyond the affected unit.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.