NFD: Five displaced following house fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people are displaced following a fire at a Nashville home, according to Nashville Fire Department officials.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Scovel Street.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential building. NFD says this is a single-family home but has multiple rooms inside rented out to several tenants.

All residents got out safely and crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

Five adults are displaced and the Red Cross responded to the scene. Fire Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

One adult woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.