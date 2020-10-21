NFD: Firefighter injured following Goodlettsville house fire

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Goodlettsville firefighter was transported to a hospital after being injured at the scene of a house fire.

Public Information Officer at the Nashville Fire Department, Kendra Loney, spoke with News 2 about the incident. She said both Goodlettsville and Nashville fire crews were called to Ivy Hill Lane around 2:40 p.m.

As they arrived, crews saw a home fully engulfed in flames from the back and both sides of the house. Two neighboring homes also suffered fire damage.

One adult male and a baby were inside the home at the time, but were able to escape safely. Occupants of the neighboring houses with damage were not hurt. Fire officials said one was out of town on vacation and the other was not home at the time.

Loney said they did transfer a Goodlettsville firefighter to Skyline with a knee injury.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. No other information was immediately released.

