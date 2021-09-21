NFD fire engine overturned on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are working to clear the scene after a Nashville Fire Department fire engine overturned on Briley Parkway Tuesday night.

According to NFD, the engine overturned on Briley Parkway West at Whites Creek Pike.

Three personnel were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, the fire department Tweeted. The three include a captain, engineer, and firefighter.

Currently one of our Fire Engines has overturned on Briley Parkway West at Whites Creek Pike. NONE of our personnel are injured nor any civilians at this time. Our safety office is enroute to assess the situation. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/9q2W9DIj4v — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 22, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the engine to overturn.