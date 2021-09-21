NFD fire engine overturned on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews are working to clear the scene after a Nashville Fire Department fire engine overturned on Briley Parkway Tuesday night.
According to NFD, the engine overturned on Briley Parkway West at Whites Creek Pike.
Three personnel were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, the fire department Tweeted. The three include a captain, engineer, and firefighter.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the engine to overturn.