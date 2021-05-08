NFD fighting house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are fighting a house in South Nashville.

The fire department says crews responded to a call for a house on fire in the 5000 block of Cherrywood Drive. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home fully engulfed with flames and heavy smoke. Crews are actively working to extinguish the fire.

Neighbors in the area tell News 2 a neighbor pulled an elderly woman from the home before firefighters arrived.