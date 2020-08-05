NFD: Discarded cigarette sparked fire at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A discarded cigarette started a fire at a Nashville home Wednesday morning, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials said the fire started around 8 a.m. on Nubell Street.

NFD said the fire looked as if it breached the basement window, but nothing inside the home caught fire.

Crews put the blaze out and called fire investigators to the scene. NFD said a discarded cigarette caused the fire. Nobody was hurt.

