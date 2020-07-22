NFD: Discarded cigarette causes 2-alarm fire at south Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A discarded cigarette started a fire at a Nashville apartment complex which displaced residents on Monday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

NFD said the fire damaged several units and required a 2-Alarm response.

Investigators said a discarded cigarette is the cause of the massive fire at building ‘A’ at Hickory Creek Apartments in the 1100 block of Vultee Boulevard.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. and crews said they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

All of the residents of the building were out of the space. Crews spent hours fighting the blaze and remained on the scene overnight to prevent rekindling.

One firefighter went to the hospital for treatment of a heat-related illness. The firefighter is expected to be okay.

The National Fire Protection Associate said in recent years, smoking materials have caused more than 17,200 home structure fires leading to 570 deaths nationwide.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.